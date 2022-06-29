BME: REGIS-TR And Regnology Strengthen Partnership To Serve Financial Stability In Transaction Reporting

The firms’ partnership facilitates transaction reporting for customers ahead of the implementation phase of EMIR REFIT.

Regnology, the leading international provider of innovative RegTech, SupTech and Tax Reporting solutions, has officially joined REGIS-TR’s Partnership Programme. Reflecting the existing and ongoing collaboration over the past years, the official partnership is a continuation of the common work in transaction reporting, offering end-to-end solutions and services to increase efficiency within the regulatory reporting market.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development for REGIS-TR said: “We have worked closely with the Regnology team for many years, and we are delighted to formally add them to our portfolio of partners. Regnology shares our vision of working towards safe, strong and transparent financial markets by providing leading technologies along the regulatory value chain. Many of our clients already benefit from Regnology’s software solution suite and the interoperability between our respective systems affords market participants access to a range of efficient, robust, proven reporting services.”

Alexander Becht, Head of Transaction Reporting at Regnology comments: “REGIS-TR has been a strong and reliable partner for us and our customers for over eight years. We are now further strengthening this close cooperation by signing an official partnership agreement. It ensures the already implemented, smooth end-to-end data integration between our customers’ source systems, our solution for EMIR, SFTR and others and the trade repository REGIS-TR. The partnership has come at the perfect time as we enter the 18-month implementation phase of EMIR REFIT, during which all market participants need to adopt new connectivity based on the ISO 20022 standard. It is more important than ever to have stable and reliable solutions for transaction reporting.”

REGIS-TR continues to expand its partnership programme with many of the leading brands in the regulatory reporting space. The wide range of partners from industry leading organisations allows REGIS-TR’s clients to benefit from operational advantages and greater levels of efficiency.