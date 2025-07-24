BME Publishes The Playbook With The Keys For An Efficient Transition Of Spain To The T+1 Settlement Cycle

BME presents the playbook to facilitate the transition to the T+1 settlement cycle

BME has presented today the Playbook Spain T+1opens in a new tab, a document that compiles all the conclusions reached by the Spanish task force on the transition to the T+1 settlement cycle.

The migration project to T+1 involves reducing the period between the execution of a trade and its settlement. Currently, in Europe, this period takes two days (T+2), but starting October 11, 2027, this settlement cycle will be reduced to just one day, known as T+1.

Transitioning to a T+1 cycle offers multiple advantages that make the financial market more efficient, competitive, and resilient. Some countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, have already implemented a T+1 settlement cycle in 2024.

Aware of the significant impact this change represents and following the mandate entrusted by CNMV and the Bank of Spain, BME has led the creation of several specialised working groups in Spain to identify the main impacts arising from the transition to T+1.

In close collaboration with Deloitte, for this exercise BME has coordinated the work of more than 50 entities from the Spanish financial ecosystem. Organisations have contributed not only from the areas of trading, clearing, and settlement but also from the collective investment institutions sector, represented by Inverco, and treasury management, led by Cecabank. All these entities have been key players in the preparation of the Playbook presented today.

This document identifies and organises the main impacts arising from the transition to T+1 and aims to help Spanish entities internally evaluate the adaptations they need to make to their systems and processes to ensure a successful migration to the new settlement cycle.

SIX continues to work actively to ensure the adaptation of all its services to the new standard, leading specialised working groups both in Spain and Switzerland, as well as actively participating in the various working groups implemented in international settings. These efforts represent a key milestone in the transition process to T+1 in the European Union, Europe, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom.

You can explore the SIX T+1 information platform, which allows you to track developments in all key markets, understand local implications, and discover how SIX supports the transition from all angles at this linkopens in a new tab.