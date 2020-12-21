BME: Premier Registers Its First Commercial Paper Programme With MARF

BME’s Fixed Income market, MARF, today registered the first Commercial Paper Programme from real estate agency Premier España. This Commercial Paper Programme will allow the company to access qualified investors flexibly in order to diversify its financing sources through the distribution of short-term securities with a maximum outstanding balance of 50 million euros.
Bankinter has been selected as Lead Arranger and Payment Agent for the Programme. Bankinter and Renta 4 Banco are Premier’s Dealers for the Programme and will lead the placement of the issues that will be carried out during next year.
Alttaro Capital Advisors and Antracita Partners act as Premier's Financial Advisors. The Registered Advisor for the Commercial Paper Programme is Deloitte Advisory and law firm Cuatrecasas has advised the company in connection with the legal aspects of its registration.
Premier España is a residential housing development company owned 100% by Bassac (Les Noveaux Constructeurs), a French listed company with a broad presence in Europe. Premier has specialised in the development of promotions of 70-80 homes, on finalist land, plots that do not require extensive urban management, and concentrates its development operations in Madrid and Barcelona. The company is committed to innovation and sustainability, which is why it incorporates architectural components and techniques in its projects to achieve a perennial, comfortable and environmentally friendly construction.
At the end of the first half of 2020, Premier had a real estate portfolio under construction of 24 developments, with a total of 1,771 residential units. In 2019, it reported a consolidated turnover of 113.5 million euros and an EBITDA of 24.3 million.