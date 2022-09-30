BME: Openfinance Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With The Launch Of Openfinance Ecosystem

The new service presents a novel approach to open and collaborative innovation between start-ups and companies

The solution’s partners are Clarity, Fexer, Finveris, Flanks, Inveert, Neuroprofiler, Pibisi, Serfiex and Talento Mobile

Openfinance, BME's fintech subsidiary, SIX, has celebrated its 20th anniversary with the launch of its new service, Openfinance Ecosystem, a marketplace that incorporates the best wealthtech solutions in the market, fully integrated with Openfinance products. It is an open ecosystem that, together with other wealthtech companies, offers its clients the opportunity to take advantage of the wave of innovation in the wealth management sector.

Through Openfinance Ecosystem, financial institutions will benefit from simple and instant access to an entire ecosystem, which brings them countless advantages such as reduced integration costs and operational risks. The solution’s partners are Clarity, Fexer, Finveris, Flanks, Inveert, Neuroprofiler, Pibisi, Serfiex and Talento Mobile.

Conceived as an open innovation platform, Openfinance Ecosystem seeks to unify the entire wealthtech offering from a single user experience, bringing it together under different layers, such as ESG, account aggregation, business intelligence, customer prospecting and registration, signature solutions, portfolio optimisation, investment algorithms, financial planning and behavioural finance.

This offering will be constantly complemented by the most disruptive companies that are part of the Open Wealth Challenge programme, promoted jointly with F10, the world's leading fintech accelerator. Through this initiative, the best projects in the programme will be accompanied in their integration, co-creation and subsequent commercialisation processes.

This new service was presented yesterday to the financial and fintech community at an event held at La Marina de Valencia, which commemorated the company's 20th anniversary. The event was opened by Jorge Yzaguirre, Deputy Head of Securities Services at SIX, who gave a speech and reviewed Openfinance's business trajectory. He was followed by Gonzalo de la Peña, Founder and Head of Business Development at Openfinance, BME, who described the different functionalities of the Openfinance Ecosystem and its philosophy.

This was followed by a debate on "Open innovation in fintech acceleration processes", moderated by Berta Ares, General Manager of BME Inntech, with the participation of Oriol Obach, Head of Commercial and Partner Strategy at Amaris; Ángel Tomas, COO of Aubay Spain; Aroa Fabregat, Chief Technology Officer of CloudAPPi Innova; Alfonso Sanz, Managing Director of Dare Planet Technology; and Álvaro Millán, Executive Manager of Michael Page. Participants discussed how collaborative processes applied to innovation can efficiently attract talent and learn from external teams to lead their organisations’ technological transformation.

The event was sponsored by Aubay, Amaris, CloudAPPi, Dare Planet Technology, Michael Page, Invoin, Zeus, Vegamar and Avalnet.

Openfinance is a benchmark company in the digital transformation of the financial sector, with a portfolio of more than 100 clients among financial institutions, fund and pension managers, financial advisors, independent wealth managers and family offices. It is recognised as one of the 100 most innovative Wealthtech companies in the world in 2022 by the FinTech Global consultancy.

In its 20 years of history, the company, supported by its pool of professional talent, has broken many barriers as pioneers in the wealthtech ecosystem. However, its mission to offer high value-added solutions to the market still remains and its goal is to position itself as the best technology partner for institutions, improving the financial infrastructure of the markets in which it operates and the wealth management industry.

Photos of the event are available on Flickr.