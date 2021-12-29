BME: Opdenergy Registers Its First Green Commercial Paper Programme With MARF For 100 Million Euros

BME’s Fixed Income Market, MARF, today admitted the first Green Commercial Paper (CP) Programme to trading from Opdenergy Holding. This new programme will allow the company to access qualified investors over the next year to diversify its sources of financing via the issuance of CPs with a maximum outstanding balance of 100 million euros.
The funds raised under the commercial paper programme will fall under Opdenergy’s Green Financing Framework, whereby the company may issue bonds and commercial paper in accordance with the Green Bond Principles (GBP) or enter into financing arrangements following the Green Lending Principles (GLP) of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA). Sustainalytics has issued a second opinion on OPDENERGY's Green Financing Framework dated December, 9th 2021.
Banco Santander and Bestinver will act as Placement Entities for the Programme and will be in charge of distributing the CP issues to be launched under the Programme to qualified investors. In addition, Banco Santander acts as Arranger, Green Structuring Agent and will be the Payment Agent for the issues. PricewaterhouseCoopers Asesores de Negocios is Opdenergy’s Registered Advisor in MARF and Evergreen Legal has provided legal advice.
Opdenergy Holding is an independent renewable energy producer. Incorporated in 2005, it focuses its activity mainly on the production of solar photovoltaic and onshore wind energy, in which it has an extensive project portfolio. The company's core activities are the promotion, development, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy plants; the generation and commercialisation of renewable energy; research and innovation within the sector; and the sale of projects under development. Opdenergy has a presence in Spain, Italy, Poland, France, the United Kingdom, Chile, the United States and Mexico, in which countries it has renewable energy projects under analysis, in development or in production. Currently the company has 584 megawatts in production and signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for nearly 3 gigawatts. Its goal is to evolve to a "build to own" business model and become a large-scale company in Europe and America.
At the end of 2020, the company reported consolidated revenues of 139 million euros and an operating profit of 3.8 million euros.