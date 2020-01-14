BME: MEFF Launches xRolling FX, Its New Product For FOREX Trading Through The TRADINGVIEW Platform

- These futures contracts offer FOREX trading with the safety and transparency of a regulated market
As of today, investors can trade the new xRolling FX* Futures contracts through TradingView via the MEFF members connected to this platform. With over 12 million users worldwide, TradingView allows the visualisation of the information about these products in real time and for free, including FOREX market charts and prices.
The xRolling FX contracts are perpetual Futures and are operational for 17 currency pairs with extended market hours (from 00:00 to 23:00 hrs). The daily rollover of positions allows the contract’s price to be the same as that of the spot currency. The product is traded on BME’s Derivatives Market, MEFF, and is cleared and settled through BME’s CCP, BME Clearing. All this brings a level of transparency and safety for retail investors without precedent in the FOREX market. xRolling FX is also an ideal product for investors carrying out currency risk-hedging since it is not subject to the quarterly rollover of traditional futures, is settled in euros and backed by BME’s CCP, BME Clearing.
“With the integration of xRolling FX into TradingView, MEFF aims to provide investors with a new alternative for trading in FX with the safety of a regulated markets”, points out Clotilde Salmerón, General Manager of MEFF.
Rauan Khassan, Vice President International Growth of TradingView explains: “we are proud to continue expanding the market data coverage and support MEFF in rolling out additional trading product”.