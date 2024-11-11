BME: MARF Registers Ferroglobe’s First Commercial Paper Programme

The BME's fixed income market, MARF, has admitted to trading Ferrogloble’s Commercial Paper Programme for a maximum outstanding amount of 50 million euros. The commercial papers to be issued under the program will have unit denominations of 100,000 euros and maturities ranging of up to 2 years. Under this programme, Ferroglobe will be able to issue Commercial Paper flexibly over 12 months.

VGM Advisory Partners is participating as Registered Advisor. Bankinter Investment is the Lead Arranger of the programme and the Placement Entities will be Bankinter itself, Haitong Bank, Sucursal en España, PKF Attest Capital Markets and Renta 4 Banco.

Uría Menéndez Abogados has collaborated as legal advisor in the registration of the programme.

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world's leading producers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys, with a global customer base in a dynamic and fast-growing end markets; such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy among others. The company is listed on the US Nasdaq market.

Over the last decade, Ferroglobe has established itself as a benchmark in different highly specialised sectors of the metallurgical industry and that as a critical raw material has a major impact on the production of other industrial sectors, such as aluminium, steel, ductile iron, car parts, renewable energies, solar photovoltaic cells, electronic semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries or silicone compounds used in the chemical industry, and which are key to the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and consumer products.

At the end of 2023 Ferroglobe achieved a consolidated turnover of USD 1.65 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of USD 315.1 million. The company currently employs more than 3,500 people and distributes its products to customers on six continents.