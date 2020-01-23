BME: MAKING SCIENCE Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on MAKING SCIENCE GROUP, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company will carry out a capital increase in January, after whose conclusion it will publish an annexe to the Informative Document with information on the outcome.
The reference price that the company’s Board of Directors is to set for the start of trading will be that for the subscription of the capital increase.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “MAKS”. RENTA 4 CORPORATE is the Registered Adviser while RENTA 4 BANCO will act as Liquidity Provider.
MAKING SCIENCE specialises in the provision of integral technology and marketing solutions for the digital sector. The company operates in the digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud markets.
The Informative Document on MAKING SCIENCE can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.