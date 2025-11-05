BME Launches Market Insights, A New Platform For Data Analysis And Visualization In The Spanish Financial Market

• This business intelligence platform combines cloud computing power with interactive data visualizations

BME launches Market Insights, a powerful data analytics service designed to help market participants better understand and visualize their operations across BME infrastructures.

This innovative Business Intelligence platform offers clients a modern, web-based interface that combines cloud computing power with interactive data visualizations—making it easier than ever to explore and act on key insights.

Market Insights provides:

• Interactive dashboards updated daily, with historical data going back to January 2022.

• Key performance indicators (KPIs), market share metrics, and activity rankings.

• Granular analysis down to specific products, transaction types, accounts, or ISINs.

• Secure, flexible access from anywhere, tailored to each client’s needs.

The service will be available from 1 December for:

• Equity Market Members, who can track trading activity, platform fees, and market share.

• BME Clearing Members, with access to clearing data, open positions, and collateral metrics.

• Iberclear Participants, who can monitor settlement and custody activity, SDR penalties, and operational efficiency.

Thanks to its intuitive design and dynamic reporting, Market Insights empowers financial institutions to work more efficiently, identify trends, reduce risk, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Market Insights is available free of charge until April 2026. Pricing will then be based on the volume of information and connected infrastructures.

For more information: Market Insights | BME Bolsas y Mercados Españoles