BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The First Half Of 2022

Date 27/12/2021

  • The index will comprise 115 stocks, following the inclusion of Acciona Energías Renovables and the exclusion of Barón de Ley, Biosearch, Codere, Euskaltel and Solarparck

 

 

The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee, during its ordinary index review meeting has decided that the Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) and the Indice Total will be made up of 115 stocks in the first half of 2022, following the exclusion of Barón de Ley, Biosearch, Codere, Euskaltel and Solarpack and the inclusion of Acciona Energías Renovables.

Acciona Energías Renovables joins the index following its admission to trading on the stock exchange on July 1.

Baron de Ley leaves the index after being delisted on October 19, following the delisting process launched by the company itself.

Biosearch was delisted on July 30th, following the favourable result of the takeover bid launched by Kerry Iberia Taste & Nutrition.

Codere was suspended from trading on December 17, after its shareholders approved the request to the CNMV to delist the shares.

Euskaltel was delisted on September 1 following Kaixo Telecom's takeover bid.

Lastly, Solarpack was suspended from trading on December 9th, until its definitive delisting takes place, due to its having exercised the squeeze-out right over all the company's shares, following the successful takeover bid launched by Veleta Bidco.

The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin on December 30th, 2021, which can be consulted on this link.  

ANNEXE:

IGBM INDEX NEW COMPOSITION FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

 

 

 

IGBM OIL AND ENERGY
 

IGBM Oil

REP

REPSOL
 

IGBM Power and Gas

IBE

IBERDROLA

REE

RED ELE.CORP

ELE

ENDESA

NTGY

NATURGY ENER

ENG

ENAGAS
 

IGBM Renewable Energy

SLR

SOLARIA

GRE

GRENERGY

ADX

AUDAX RENOV.

SOL

SOLTEC

ANE

ENER

ACCIONA ENER

ECOENER
 

IGBM BASIC MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCT
 

IGBM Minerals, Metals y Transformation

ACX

ACERINOX

CIE

CIE AUTOMOT.

MTS

ARCEL.MITTAL

TUB

TUBACEX

LGT

LINGOTES

BKY

BERKELEY

TRG

TUBOS REUNID
 

IGBM Manufacture and Assembly of Capital Goods

SGRE

SIEMENS GAM.

ZOT

ZARDOYA OTIS

GEST

GESTAMP

CAF

AUXIL. FF.CC

ENO

ELECNOR

TLGO

TALGO

NEA

CORREA

AZK

AZKOYEN
 

IGBM Construction

FER

FERROVIAL

ACS

ACS CONST.

ANA

ACCIONA

SCYR

SACYR

FCC

FCC

OHL

OBR.H.LAIN

GSJ

G.E.SAN JOSE
 

IGBM Industry and Chemicals

ECR

ERCROS
 

IGBM Engineering and Others

FDR

FLUIDRA

APPS

APPLUS SERVI

TRE

TEC.REUNIDAS

MDF

D. FELGUERA

AI

AIRTIFICIAL

GALQ

GRAL. ALQ. M
 

IGBM Aeroespace

AIR

AIRBUS SE
 

IGBM CONSUMER GOODS
 

IGBM Food and Beverage

VIS

VISCOFAN

EBRO

EBRO FOODS

CCEP

CCEP

OLE

DEOLEO

NTH

NATURHOUSE

PVA

PESCANOVA

RIO

B.RIOJANAS
 

IGBM Textile, Clothing and Shoes

ITX

INDITEX

NXT

NUEVA EXPRES

ADZ

A DOMINGUEZ
 

IGBM Paper and Graphic Arts

ENC

ENCE

MCM

MIQUEL COST.

IBG

IBERPAPEL
 

IGBM Pharma Products and Biotech

GRF

GRIFOLS

GRF.P

GRIFOLS B

ALM

ALMIRALL

PHM

PHARMA MAR

FAE

FAES

ROVI

LABORAT.ROVI

ORY

ORYZON GENOM

RJF

REIG

PRM

PRIM
 

IGBM Other Consumer Goods

VID

VIDRALA
 

IGBM CONSUMER SERVICES
 

IGBM Leisure, Tourism and Catering

MEL

MELIA HOTELS

EDR

EDREAMS ODIG

EAT

AMREST

NHH

NH HOTEL
 

IGBM Commerce

DIA

DIA

SPS

SERV.POINT S
 

IGBM Media and Advertising

TL5

MEDIASET ESP

A3M

ATRESMEDIA

PRS

PRISA

VOC

VOCENTO

VER

VERTICE 360
 

IGBM Transport and Retail

AENA

AENA

IAG

INT.AIRL.GRP

LOG

LOGISTA
 

IGBM Other Services

PSG

PROSEGUR

CASH

PROSE. CASH

CBAV

CLIN BAVIERA
 

IGBM FINANCIAL SERVICES
 

IGBM Banks and Savings Banks

SAN

SANTANDER

BBVA

BBVA

CABK

CAIXABANK

SAB

B. SABADELL

BKT

BANKINTER

LBK

LIBERBANK

UNI

UNICAJA
 

IGBM Insurance

MAP

MAPFRE

GCO

G.CATALANA O

LDA

LINEA DIRECT
 

IGBM Portfolio and Holdings

ALB

COR.ALBA

ALNT

ALANTRA
 

IGBM Investment Services

R4

RENTA 4 BCO.
 

IGBM TECHNOLOGY & TELECOMMS
 

IGBM Telecomms and Others

TEF

TELEFONICA

CLNX

CELLNEX

DOM

GL. DOMINION

EZE

EZENTIS
 

IGBM Electronics and Software

AMS

AMADEUS IT

IDR

INDRA "A"

AMP

AMPER
 

IGBM REAL ESTATE SERVICES
 

IGBM Estate Agents and Others

AEDA

AEDAS

HOME

NEINOR H.

MVC

METROVACESA

RLIA

REALIA

ISUR

INM. DEL SUR

REN

RENTA CORP.

UBS

URBAS

NYE

NYESA VALORE

MTB

MONTEBALITO

LIB

LIBERTAS 7
 

IGBM REITS

MRL

MERLIN PROP.

COL

INM. COLONIA

LRE

LAR ESPAÑA R

ARM

ARIMA