BME: IGBM Index New Composition For The First Half Of 2022

- The index will comprise 115 stocks, following the inclusion of Acciona Energías Renovables and the exclusion of Barón de Ley, Biosearch, Codere, Euskaltel and Solarparck
The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee, during its ordinary index review meeting has decided that the Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) and the Indice Total will be made up of 115 stocks in the first half of 2022, following the exclusion of Barón de Ley, Biosearch, Codere, Euskaltel and Solarpack and the inclusion of Acciona Energías Renovables.
Acciona Energías Renovables joins the index following its admission to trading on the stock exchange on July 1.
Baron de Ley leaves the index after being delisted on October 19, following the delisting process launched by the company itself.
Biosearch was delisted on July 30th, following the favourable result of the takeover bid launched by Kerry Iberia Taste & Nutrition.
Codere was suspended from trading on December 17, after its shareholders approved the request to the CNMV to delist the shares.
Euskaltel was delisted on September 1 following Kaixo Telecom's takeover bid.
Lastly, Solarpack was suspended from trading on December 9th, until its definitive delisting takes place, due to its having exercised the squeeze-out right over all the company's shares, following the successful takeover bid launched by Veleta Bidco.
The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin on December 30th, 2021, which can be consulted on this link.
