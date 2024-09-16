BME: IBEX® ESG Reaches 49 Components In Its First Review

Aena, Elecnor, IAG, Lar España, Neinor Homes, Puig and Tubacex join the index

The indicator excludes 4 companies as they are no longer part of its selection universe (IBEX 35® or IBEX® Medium Cap)

The index, which measures companies' performance on environmental, social and governance aspects, reaches 49 components in its first review after its launch in October 2023

The Technical Advisory Committee has decided to add seven new companies to the IBEX® ESG index, as well as the exit of four, as they are no longer part of the selection universe (IBEX 35® or IBEX® Medium Cap), so the index has increased from 46 to 49 components. Aena, Elecnor, IAG, Lar España, Neinor Homes, Puig and Tubacex are added, and Alba, Catalana Occidente, Grenergy and Prosegur are removed. The changes will be effective from 23 September.

Following this revision, the IBEX® ESG is made up of the following companies:

Acciona, Acciona Energía, Acerinox, ACS, Aena, Almirall, Amadeus, Atresmedia, Bankinter, BBVA, CAF, Caixabank, Cellnex, Cie, Colonial, Dominion, Ebro, Edreams, Elecnor, Enagas, Ence, Faes, Ferrovial, Fluidra, Gestamp, Grifols, Iberdrola, Inditex, IAG, Lar España, Linea Directa, Mapfre, Meliá, Merlin, Neinor Homes, Pharma Mar, Puig, Redeia, Rovi, Sabadell, Sacyr, Santander, Solaria, Técnicas Reunidas, Telefonica, Tubacex, Unicaja, Vidrala y Viscofan.

This sustainability index was launched in October last year with the aim of providing independent information to the market on how well companies are performing on environmental, social and governance issues. The independent consultant Inrate provides the information needed to measure the impact of companies.

Any IBEX 35® or IBEX® Medium Cap company with an ESG rating equal to or higher than C+ (there are 12 levels ranging from A+ to D-) is eligible for inclusion in the indices. In addition, companies must comply with the United Nations Global Compact Principles, and certain exclusion criteria for business activities critical to sustainability are taken into account.

Click here for more information on BME's family of sustainability indices, which is completed with the IBEX® Gender Equality and FTSE4Good IBEX® indices.