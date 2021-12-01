BME Growth Welcomes Sngular

José Luis Vallejo (fourth from the left), and his team during the Bell Ringing.
- It is the fourteenth company to list on BME Growth so far this year
BME Growth today welcomed SNGULAR, during an event held in the Madrid stock exchange. The traditional bell ringing ceremony was led by Jose Luis Vallejo, president and founder of the company, who was accompanied by Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
The company, which is the fourteenth to list on BME Growth so far this year, set a reference value for each of its shares of 3 euros, giving it a total value of 161.5 million euros.
The bell ringing was held with all security measures in place due to the health restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, i.e. face mask and social distancing.
“The arrival of SNGULAR to BME Growth is great news that demonstrates the strong dynamism of BME Growth, as it brings to 14 the number of companies that have debuted on the market so far this year. It also highlights the clear technological and innovative side of many of the companies in this market, which lists enterprises that are to become the protagonists of the future digital economy”, said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
SNGULAR started trading under the code “SNG”.
All photos of SNGULAR’s bell ringing are available on Flickr through this link: