BME Growth Welcomes LLYC

José Antonio Llorente, founding partner and chairman, Alejandro Romero, Luisa García and Adolfo Corujo, partners and board members of LLYC, during the bell ringing
- It is the eighth company to list on BME Growth so far this year
BME Growth today welcomed LLYC (LLORENTE Y CUENCA), during an event held in the Madrid stock exchange. The traditional bell ringing ceremony was led by Jose Antonio Llorente, founding partner and chairman of the company, together with Alejandro Romero, Luisa García and Adolfo Corujo, partners and directors. The event began with welcoming remarks by Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
The company, which is the eighth to list on BME Growth so far this year, set a reference value for each of its shares of 9.39 euros, giving it a total value of 109.3 million euros.
The bell ringing was held with all security measures in place due to the health restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We welcome LLYC, a well-known global communications and public affairs consulting firm, whose presence in BME Growth will help to broaden the range of company profiles in the market. Its incorporation will reinforce the visibility, reputation and transparency of a company which already boasts a solid international presence and will provide a new financing tool for its future projects.", said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
The company started trading under the code “LLYC”.
All photos of LLYC’s bell ringing are available on Flickr through this link: