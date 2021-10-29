BME Growth Welcomes Intercity

Perfecto Palacio, Salvador Martí and Javier Mira , during the bell ringing.
- It is the thirteenth company to list on this BME market so far this year and the third to join from the Pre-Market Environment
- The first Spanish football team to list on the financial markets reaches a market value of 5.56 million on its market debut
BME Growth today welcomed INTERCITY, the first Spanish football club to join the financial markets. The bell ringing, which took place in the Madrid stock exchange, was led by Salvador Martí Varó, chairman of the team; Perfecto Palacio, vice-chairman, and Javier Mira Miró, co-founder. The event was also attended by Javier Tebas, President of La Liga, and Albert Soler, Director General of the Consejo Superior de Deportes.
The team, which is the thirteenth company to list on this BME market so far this year and the third to join it from thePre-Market Environment, set a reference value for each of its shares of 1.20 euros, which is the subscription price of the last capital increase carried out by the company, giving it a total valuation of 5.56 million euros.
"The listing of Intercity on BME Growth is great news, because it shows that financing opportunities, access to investors and the visibility provided by financial markets is also available to football teams, just as to any other economic sector," said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
The company’s ticker symbol will be ““CITY”.
