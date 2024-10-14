BME Growth Welcomes EV MOTORS

Pedro Calef and Rafael Ruiz during the bell ringing

It is the fourth company to join BME Growth in 2024

BME Growth today welcomed EV MOTORS. The traditional ringing of the bell at the Madrid Stock Exchange was led by Rafael Ruiz, president of the company, and Pedro Calef, CEO, who were accompanied by Jesús González, Managing Director of BME Growth.

The company, which is the fourth to debut on this market so far this year, took as a reference a price of 6.88 euros per share, which implies a total valuation of the company of 329 million euros.

‘We welcome EV Motors, which has been the largest financing operation prior to the incorporation of a company into BME Growth, a market with a strong presence of companies linked to the transition towards a more sustainable economy. This profile is reinforced today with the arrival of a company that offers comprehensive solutions for the electric car industry,’ explained Jesús González.

The company has started trading under the code " EBROM". The company's Registered Advisor is DCM Asesores, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

Photos of the EV MOTORS Bell Ringing are available on Flickr.