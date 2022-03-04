BME Growth Welcomes Enerside Energy

Joatham-John Grange i Sabaté and Antoni Gasch Domenjó, during the bell ringing
- It is the first company to join this market in 2022
BME Growth today welcomed ENERSIDE ENERGY, during an event held in the Madrid stock exchange. The traditional bell ringing ceremony was led by Joatham-John Grange i Sabaté and Antoni Gasch Domenjó, respectively, CEO and VP Engineering & Operations of the company, who were accompanied by Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
The company, which is the first to join this BME market so far this year, set a reference price of 5.46 euros, which is the subscription price of the capital increases carried out by the company, giving a total valuation of the company of 203.79 million euros.
"The incorporation of Enerside Energy is great news, which will allow the company to open a new stage in which to continue growing, and which will also offer new opportunities for investors in a sector that arouses great interest, and which is very present in this market. It is also the fourth company to join BME Growth from the Pre-Market Environment, which consolidates this initiative as a way for companies to enter the financial markets," said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.
The company started trading under the code “ENRS”.
All photos of ENERSIDE ENERGY bell ringing are available on Flickr through this link: