BME Growth Welcomes Axon Partners Group

Dimitri Kallinis, CEO of Consulting, Francisco Velázquez,chairman of Axon, and Alfonso de León, CEO of Investment.

It becomes the ninth company to join this market in 2022

BME Growth today welcomed AXON PARTNERS GROUP. The Bell Ringing, which took place in the Madrid stock exchange, was led by Francisco Velázquez de Cuellar Paracchi, President of the company; Alfonso de León Castillejo, CEO Investment, and Dimitri Kallinis, CEO Consulting, who were accompanied by Jesús González Nieto-Márquez, General Manager of BME Growth.

The company, which is the ninth to join this BME market so far this year, set a reference price of 19.10 euros, thus reaching an initial valuation of 101 million euros.

"Today is a great day for Axon Partners Group, because it begins a new stage in the history of the company, which we wish a great success, and also for BME Growth, because the SME growth market family continues to grow, providing financing to all kinds of business projects and alternatives for investors' portfolios", said Jesús González Nieto-Márquez.

The company began trading under the code " APG ".

