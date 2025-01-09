BME Growth Companies Increase Their Turnover By 25.5% Compounded Annual Rate Over The Last Five Years

The companies listed on this BME market have also increased EBITDA (by 9.3%) and headcount (by 36.7%) in the last five years

In 2024, BME Growth companies carried out 145 capital increases amounting to 579 million euros, 6.5% more than the previous year

The companies listed on BME Growth have increased their turnover, EBITDA and headcount over the last five years. With data at the close of the first half of 2024, all these variables confirm that taking the leap into the financial markets contributes to the growth of companies and the generation of employment, thanks to the visibility, reputation and access to recurring financing that they offer.

*Data in millions euros

The turnover of the companies that form part of this BME market has grown by 25.5% at a compound annual rate over the last five years. EBITDA growth has also been significant in this period, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% over the last five years, a growth that rises to 38.7% if only growth companies are considered and SOCIMIs are excluded. Finally, the number of employees grew by 36.7%.

*Data in millions euros

If only the data for the first half of 2024 are considered, the balance is a growth of 4.7% in revenue and 32.4% in EBITDA (63.2% if SOCIMIs are excluded).

One of the keys to boosting the growth of companies listed on BME Growth is the recurrent access to financing. Last year, the companies on this BME market carried out 145 capital increases for an amount of 579 million euros, representing a growth of 6.5% over the previous year.

“Promoting access to financial markets for small and medium-sized companies is a priority for all European economies, and especially for the Spanish economy, given their strong weight in GDP and job creation. For this reason, at BME we offer companies different steps on the financing ladder, from the Pre-Market Environment, for companies that are thinking of taking the leap but need some training, to the Stock Exchange, through BME Scaleup and BME Growth, which are tailored to the needs of this type of company,” explains Jesús González, managing director of BME Growth.

BME's growth markets (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) welcomed 23 new companies last year and now have 153 listed companies.