BME Brings Together Ten Small And Mid-Cap Companies With International Investors In Paris

The 18th edition of the Spring European Midcap Event starts today. The event, which is being held in Paris today and tomorrow, returns this year to the face-to-face format after two virtual-only editions due to the pandemic. With the assistance of BME, ten Spanish medium and small capitalisation listed companies will meet during these two days with investors coming mainly from France (45%), United Kingdom (15%), Germany and Switzerland.

The aim of the meeting is to put small and mid-cap companies from different European countries in contact with more than 60 investors interested in this profile of companies. Through the private meetings scheduled, these top European investors will have the opportunity to get to know and learn more about these Spanish companies.

Companied listed on the main market and on BME Growth will be represented. Among them will be Arteche and Enerside, which have recently debuted on the market.

This international meeting complements BME's habitual actions in support for the companies listed on the Spanish market. In this case, with a special focus on smaller capitalisation companies, which also had the opportunity to meet with Spanish and international investors in the last edition of the Medcap Forum, hosted by BME, where almost 1,000 private meetings were held.

This initiative is part of the BME 4Companies project, which aims to boost companies' liquidity and financing capacity by increasing transparency and fostering relations between these companies and the markets.

List of participating companies

Main market: