BME Brings Together 105 Companies And 150 Investors In The 20th Edition Of The Medcap Forum Starting Tomorrow

Jos Dijsselhof, Chairman of BME and CEO of SIX, and Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, will participate in the opening of the event together with Paula Conthe, Secretary General of the Treasury

Investors, 25% of whom are international, have requested more than 1,100 meetings with the companies present

Panels will address topics such as the competitiveness of strategic sectors, the momentum of IPOs, macroeconomic analysis, fixed income and sustainability

The Madrid Stock Exchange Palace will host the 20th edition of the Medcap Forum from tomorrow, May 28, until May 30. The meeting of reference for small and medium-sized companies will bring together 105 companies with 150 investors, 25% of which are international. The latter come from Germany, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Hong Kong, USA, Andorra, India and Portugal.

As every year, the Medcap Forum will feature panel discussions on current issues and, in parallel, private meetings between companies and investors in which companies will be able to explain their business model and prospects. Investors have requested more than 1,100 meetings, which is an all-time record for the Forum.

Jos Dijsselhof, President of BME and CEO of SIX, explains that "this year we are holding the Medcap Forum in an environment that is favorable to the incorporation of new companies. In fact, at SIX we have hosted the two largest IPOs so far this year in the world, Puig in Spain and Galderma in Switzerland. Events like this are important for companies of all sizes to learn about the advantages of going public”.

"We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Medcap Forum with the satisfaction of seeing how it has become a benchmark event for investors and for investment in small and mid-cap listed companies. Promoting the visibility of companies is one of BME's main objectives and meetings such as this one contribute to this. We expect three days of interesting debates and fruitful meetings between investors and companies, in a context of reactivation of IPOs and good prospects for the arrival of more companies to BME's markets (the Bolsa, BME Growth and BME Scaleup)," explains Javier Hernani, CEO of BME.

The Forum will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the 28th with an inaugural session to be opened by Jos Dijsselhof, Chairman of BME and CEO of SIX, with a special intervention by Paula Conthe, Secretary General of the Treasury. Afterwards, Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, will participate in the panel "Growth and competitiveness in strategic sectors" together with Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels; Constantino Fernández, Chairman and CEO of Altia; José Carlos García de Quevedo, Chairman of ICO, and Íñigo Meirás, CEO of Logista.

The first day includes two other panels. One of them, which will start at 12 noon, will focus on the macroeconomic analysis of the Spanish economy. It will be attended by María Jesús Fernández, senior economist of economic situation of Funcas; Ángel Gavilán, general director of economics and statistics of the Bank of Spain, and Daniel Lacalle, chief economist of Tressis. In the afternoon, from 15:45, it will be the turn of a panel on the importance of promoting the access of new companies to financial markets, moderated by Jorge Yzaguirre, CEO of the Madrid Stock Exchange, and with the presence of Ángel Benito, general director of Markets of the CNMV, together with representatives of Cuatrecasas, Norbolsa and Santander AM.

On the 29th, three panels will be held: the classic managers' panel with investment opportunities in small and mid-caps (at 10 a.m.), "Value and need for active management in corporate finance and institutional investment in fixed income" (at 12 noon) and "360º Perspective: Valuations, Sustainability and Digital Transformation in the Real Estate Sector" (at 4 p.m.).

For the last day of the Forum, on the 30th, there will be a panel dedicated to IPOs (at 10 a.m.) and another entitled "Objective: Net Zero 2050" in which representatives from Acciona Energía, PwC, Climate Trade and Ethicfinance Ratings will participate.

Cuatrecasas and Norbolsa are the main sponsors of the Medcap Forum, which also has Renta 4, GVC Gaesco, PwC, EthiFinance, Mediatree, Morningstar and World Television (Wtv.) as sponsors and Atribus, the Spanish Institute of Analysts (Instituto Español de Analistas) and CFA Society Spain as collaborators.

You can find all the information about the event on their website.

Journalist registration for the Medcap Forum should be done through this link.