BME Admits A New 500 Million Euro Green Bond From ICO

The issue, with a coupon of 1.30% and maturity in October 2026, will be used to finance sustainable projects from Spanish companies driving ecological transition

This placement brings the volume of ESG bond issues in BME's fixed-income markets to near 100 billion euros

BME's AIAF Market has admitted to trading a new 500 million euro Green Bond issued by Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO). The issue, which is aimed at financing sustainable projects from Spanish companies that boost ecological transition, matures in October 2026 and has a coupon of 1.30%. This is the second issue to be repatriated to Spain by ICO under its bonds programme.

The issue was more than two times oversubscribed, which enabled the spread initially established to be reduced by three basis points. Eighty-eight percent of the bonds were placed among international investors and 55% of total among sustainable investors.

ICO has an A rating from S&P, a A- rating from Fitch and Baa1 from Moody's. The issue was led by BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Santander and Société Générale.

"With this new ICO Green Bond, the volume of ESG issues registered in BME's Fixed Income markets rises to 90 billion euros, reaffirming our position as a benchmark in the field of sustainable financing, which is increasingly demanded by investors," explains Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, General Manager of BME Renta Fija.