BME Admits A 750 Million Euro Issue Of Andalusian Sustainable Bonds To Trading

Since 2021, the Regional Government of Andalusia has registered five sustainable issues on BME's fixed income markets for a combined value of 3.35 billion euros

BME's fixed income market, AIAF, today admitted to trading a EUR 750 million issue of sustainable bonds by the Andalusian regional government at a nominal interest rate of 3.4%. The issue, with a ten-year maturity, is the fifth of its kind by this issuer, for a total amount of 3.35 billion euros.

The placement banks were Banco Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, HSBC and ING. The issue was oversubscribed by more than three times (EUR 2,500 million) by more than 80 institutional investors of 12 nationalities. In addition to Spain, the main investors were Germany, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria and the Middle East.

The Regional Government of Andalusia is rated Baa2, stable, by Moody's Investors Service and A- , stable, by S&P Global Ratings.

In addition to Andalusia, BME's fixed income markets have registered sustainable issues from five other regional issuers (Community of Madrid, Community of Navarra, the Basque Country, Castilla León and Galicia), local corporations such as Barcelona City Council, state entities such as Adif and ICO, and public shareholders such as Metro de Tenerife. In addition, there are sustainable issues from the European Union, the European Investment Bank and the national treasuries of Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Belgium. In addition to these public issuers, there are numerous issues by private companies from various sectors of the economy.

Last year, BME's fixed income markets and platforms registered 28 green, social and sustainable bond issues worth EUR 37.7 billion, from both Spanish and international issuers, bringing the total number of issues to 127 at the end of the year to EUR 201 billion, up 23%."The transition to a more sustainable economy needs financing and the financial markets, with the rise of sustainable finance and growing investor demand for such issues, are the best place to get it. Spain is one of the leading markets in Europe in terms of sustainable bond issuance and we are convinced that it will continue in this position in the future," explains Gonzalo Gómez Retuerto, CEO of BME Renta Fija.

You can find more information on the sustainable issues registered in BME's fixed income markets here.