BME Admits A 600 Million Euro Sustainable Bond Issue By The Basque Government To Trading

The eight ESG debt issues registered by the Basque Country since 2018 total 5 billion euros

BME, through the Bilbao Stock Exchange, has today admitted to trading a €600 million sustainable issue by the Basque Government, maturing in April 2034. The bonds, which have a nominal value of 1,000 euros, carry an annual nominal interest rate of 3.40%. The issue has been oversubscribed by almost seven times the amount placed.

This is the eighth issue linked to ESG principles carried out by Euskadi since it launched its first operation in May 2018. The combined amount of these operations totals 5,000 million euros.

Norbolsa, BBVA, Banco Santander, Banco Sabadell, Caixabank, HSBC, ING y Credit Agricole were the underwriters entitites of the issue. Seventy percent of the issue has been purchased by international investors.

Last year, BME's fixed income markets and platforms registered 28 green, social and sustainable fixed income issues worth 37.7 billion euros, from both Spanish and international issuers, bringing the total number of issues to 127 at the end of the year to 201 billion euros, up 23%.