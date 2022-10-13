BlueSnap Partners With BitPay To Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance And Payout - Partnership Opens Up Ability For Businesses To Accept And Get Paid In Up To 15 Different Cryptocurrencies

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap's mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.

"As many as 85 percent of major retailers already accept some form of crypto payment, and even small businesses are picking up on the trend with one-third of SMBs beginning to accept crypto. Together, BitPay and BlueSnap will bring this popular payment method to more businesses and consumers globally," said Merrick Theobald, Vice President of Marketing at BitPay. "We are proud to work with BlueSnap on this partnership, especially as more businesses adopt this growing trend of accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for products and services."

As a result of this partnership, businesses will be able to accept and get paid out in leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ApeCoin (APE), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Ripple (XRP), as well as 5 USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP) and 1 EURO-pegged stable coin (EUROC). Because crypto protocols are global by default, the addition of cryptocurrency acceptance and payout will help BlueSnap's customers conduct business with key stakeholders around the world more seamlessly. Businesses who accept crypto payments also benefit from lower processing costs, access to a new customer base and no chargebacks. The partnership will also allow customers to accept crypto and be paid out in fiat currencies including EURO, GBP, USD, PESO, CAD, AUD, NZD.

Nihkhita Hyett, EU MD of BlueSnap, said: "Our partnership with BitPay comes at a perfect time. Consumers across Europe, especially those in Ireland are growing more 'crypto curious'. By working with one of the most well-respected crypto companies in the industry, we'll be able to make the new payment experience as frictionless as possible. We look forward to making a real impact in this new space - through developing technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency - as we foster greater innovation in payments, and further our growth across Europe."