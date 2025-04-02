BlockFills Leverages Fordefi To Enhance Secure DeFi Access, Empowering Venture Capital And DeFi Communities Across Blockchains

BlockFills, a premier destination for digital asset trading and market technology leveraged by institutions and professional traders, and Fordefi, a self-custody multi-party computation (MPC) platform built for institutions to securely access decentralized finance (DeFi) across multiple blockchains, announced that they have partnered to enable BlockFills to access Fordefi’s cryptocurrency wallet infrastructure. Expanding its token coverage and meeting clients’ growing interest in DeFi trading opportunities, BlockFills will leverage Fordefi’s extensive supported blockchain networks. Customers of Fordefi – including venture capital (VC) firms investing in blockchain projects and the DeFi community – will also have access to BlockFills’ comprehensive trading capabilities across a broad range of digital assets.

A means of enhancing security and resilience, an MPC wallet for digital assets uses a private key that is split into multiple parts, or shares, and distributed among different parties to ensure no single entity holds the entire key. Fordefi’s unique browser extension offers seamless connection to thousands of digital applications (dApps) across more than 90 blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. Because Fordefi built and controls the entire technology stack, the transaction lifecycle is protected end-to-end.

Josh Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder at Fordefi, said; “Fordefi’s platform is the first institutional MPC wallet to solve for DeFi by providing such a high level of connectivity, security and clarity. We’re delighted to partner with BlockFills, which shares in our commitment to the highest security standards for institutions looking to grow their crypto and DeFi opportunities.”

Nick Hammer, CEO and Co-Founder of BlockFills, said: “Our clients increasingly want to access DeFi instruments on-chain through the BlockFills ecosystem. The Fordefi tools – which support a much wider variety of Layer-1 tokens than other providers – offer our clients additional security and product depth, enhancing the trading experience for all involved. Its MPC wallet platform will enable BlockFills’ veteran trading team to connect to thousands of dApps and manage operations with enterprise-grade performance. We’re also excited to introduce Fordefi’s wide base of DeFi fund and venture capital customers to the BlockFills platform as we offer liquidity and access to so many of the digital instruments they hold.”

Patrick Zielbauer, BlockFills Managing Director of Sales, said: “BlockFills has long served sophisticated trading teams at top digital asset funds. The VC community has voiced a need for white-glove support that’s missing from centralized exchanges, especially for tokens over-the-counter providers struggle to handle. We’re committed to delivering deep liquidity, broad product coverage and a seamless trading experience to this vital segment.”