BlockFills, CQG Partner To Offer Streaming Crypto Liquidity On CQG Platform Clients Of Both Parties To Benefit From New Trading Vehicles And Tools

BlockFills, a premier destination for digital asset trading and market technology leveraged by institutions and professional traders, and CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, today announced that the firms have partnered to stream BlockFills liquidity onto the CQG platform. The move brings to CQG’s vast client base industry-leading, reliable cryptocurrency pricing, delivered by BlockFills. BlockFills market participants will also benefit from the ability to use CQG’s institutional-grade technology and trading tools through their BlockFills account. In addition, connectivity to BlockFills will provide liquidity access to CQG’s broad network of partners, including exchanges, brokerages, trading firms and fintech companies across the globe.

Integration work on the first-of-its-kind partnership has already begun, and the firms expect to introduce the new offering by the end of the second quarter.

Eligible BlockFills customers will be able to take advantage of CQG’s technology suite via its applications and API, including its popular spreading and algo tools. The initiative will begin with the streaming of BlockFills bitcoin (BTC) contract for difference (CFD) products followed by spot and forwards. Exposure to fiat cash-settled derivatives* products will be available through BlockFills’ London-based affiliate, Basis Capital Markets UK Ltd, regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Additional digital assets will be made available in the future.

Neil Van Huis, Partner and Chief Strategy Officer of BlockFills, said: “The demand for digital assets from professionals and institutions is clear. CQG is a leader in trading technology in that market segment. The partnership delivers a comprehensive offering to the emerging global client base in digital assets. BlockFills’ long-standing reputation of providing diverse products and strong liquidity in a safe and secure environment is perfectly partnered with one of the leading trading technology companies in traditional markets. We couldn’t be happier to enter this next phase of digital asset markets with CQG.”

Kevin Darby, CQG Vice President of Execution Technologies, said: “This partnership with BlockFills is an important step in our vision to offer clients access to high-quality trading venues and to create interesting trading opportunities between these liquid crypto products and our existing crypto futures offerings. We’re introducing the robust set of CQG platforms and sophisticated tools to a new audience of institutional traders who want to leverage them across crypto and multiple other asset classes. BlockFills’ innovative approach and commitment to streaming products down the line that will include more choices for our clients – including smaller contracts and weekly expiries – make this an attractive proposition for us. We also believe really tight, liquid markets like those BlockFills offers, combined with our initiatives in AI, will open up new trading opportunities for our customers and partners.”