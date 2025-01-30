BlockFills Collaborates With Coindesk Indices To Bring Institutional-Grade Options Market Liquidity To The CoinDesk 20 Index

BlockFills, a leading digital assets technology and trading firm for institutions and professional traders, today announced a collaboration with CoinDesk Indices to introduce the BlockFills CoinDesk 20 Options Market and bring professional liquidity to the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20). CoinDesk 20 measures the performance of leading digital assets and applies a capped market capitalization weighted methodology to ensure portfolio diversification. Trading on the BlockFills CoinDesk 20 Options Market began this month with the first transaction initiated by Hyperion Decimus, a prominent digital asset manager and multi-strategy crypto hedge fund.

“As the digital assets market continues to mature, qualified institutional market participants are demanding a foundational reference index to trade, invest and measure performance,” said Perry Parker, Head of Options Trading at BlockFills. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with CoinDesk Indices to bring our product to its index that has traded over $12.8 billion in volume since its January 2024 launch.”

The CoinDesk 20 Index addresses the growing demand from institutional investors for more diverse tradeable products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Designed for scalability, the CoinDesk 20 Index has quickly gained traction with leading hedge funds and asset managers since its inception.

"As the digital asset markets evolve, we are always looking for unique products that address the growing complexities around managing risk,” said Chris Sullivan, Principal, Hyperion Decimus. “The BlockFills CoinDesk 20 index options market is a unique solution for professionals managing a portfolio within this asset class, and we are thrilled to kick off trading of the product.”

“BlockFills has demonstrated its leadership in the evolving digital asset derivatives market with this milestone trade,” said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. “We look forward to collaborating with them to expand the market’s reach and deliver innovative, institutional-grade solutions that meet the growing needs of market participants.”

“The BlockFills team is focused on delivering products for risk managers and traders that make a positive impact on strategy and execution,” said John Divine, Strategy and Execution at BlockFills. “By partnering with CoinDesk Indices and providing pricing on CoinDesk 20 Index options, we continue to deliver for our clients, who expect us to be at the forefront of liquidity solutions.”

