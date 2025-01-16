BlockFills Achieves Highest Level Of Data Security, Service Controls In Digital Assets With Successful Completion Of SOC 2 Type II Examination

BlockFills, a leading digital assets technology and trading firm for institutions and professional traders, today announced it has achieved the highest level of independent verification of its internal operations and data security controls pertaining to digital assets with the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination. BlockFills' certification from the rigorous independent examination verifies the operational efficiency and comprehensive security measures embedded in its technology and processes over time.

The milestone attests to the firm’s focus on ensuring the integrity and privacy of users’ assets and data.

Governed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination evaluates the effectiveness of an organization’s internal controls, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy through an independent auditor’s report. The Type II audit examines how well the controls work in practice over a set period of time.

Nick Hammer, BlockFills CEO, said: "Our SOC 2 audit achievement reinforces our ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure, trustworthy and robust environment for our clients and within the digital asset industry. We believe in the importance of transparency and implementing the highest levels of security to protect our clients' assets and information. This certification also contributes to maturation of the broader crypto market with a benchmark for adherence to best practices."

BlockFills has developed and maintains stringent security protocols designed to address the unique challenges of digital asset markets. The measures include robust onboarding processes, systemic changes and upgrades, comprehensive auditing procedures, and adherence to high internal standards BlockFills staff are directed to uphold daily.

For more information about BlockFills' commitment to security and compliance, visit blockfills.com/soc2.