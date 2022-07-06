Blackstone Resources Plans To Move To Other European Or American Stock Exchanges

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX; symbol BLS, ISIN CH0460027110) announces that the Board of Directors of the company has decided to go private for the time being. In this context, the shares of Blackstone Resources AG will be delisted from the Swiss stock exchange and a transfer to other international trading venues is being prepared. Blackstone is submitting the corresponding application to the SIX today.





"In our view, the future of battery technology lies primarily in the USA and Germany," says CEO and founder of Blackstone, Ulrich Ernst. The market environment in Switzerland unfortunately limits European investments to a large extent. This is also due to current restrictions imposed by the EU on the SIX. At the same time, foreign capital markets, the market environment and regulators welcome high-tech companies like Blackstone. Investor interest and competitor valuations clearly show this. After thorough consideration, the company's Board of Directors has now decided to discontinue the tradability of Blackstone's shares on the Swiss stock exchange in order to take these facts into account.



"We are now planning to shortly go public on the German, English or American stock exchanges," says Ernst. So Blackstone Resources will initially be a private equity company. This new situation offers many opportunities for a new valuation of the company. For the time being, shareholders will no longer be able to trade their shares on a stock exchange, but only buy and sell them privately, and they will retain dividend rights. Shareholders will have to be patient until a new IPO or reverse merger and trading is organised. Shareholders who are registered in the share register will then be informed directly by Blackstone.



In Germany, Blackstone Technology (a 100 % subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG) has already built a battery factory for the production of 3D-printed battery cells and put it into operation last December. CEO David Batstone, COO Marc Kruse and many other specialists were recently recruited for Blackstone Technology's expansion into the USA.



"In Germany, we are already an active market player. In the US, too, the electric vehicle industry and OEMs are turning to suppliers of new battery technologies and materials to meet the growing demand. Given these facts, a listing on one of the relevant trading venues seems obvious and sensible to us."

In addition, the first contracts and enquiries for the planning, sale and construction of battery factories have already been concluded with partners in the USA, Australia and elsewhere in the world.



Blackstone Technology is currently completing the second generation of Blackstone's proprietary 3D printing technology, high-speed multi-layer technology, for lithium-ion batteries. The knowledge gained so far will also be applied to the production of solid-state sodium-ion batteries in a separate project. This project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection with a total of up to €24.1 million.