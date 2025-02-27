Bjørn Sibbern Is Appointed As New Chairman Of BME

Sibbern, who replaces Jos Dijsselhof, has been CEO of SIX since January 1

SIX announced today the appointment of Bjørn Sibbern as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of BME, effective from 1st March. He replaces Jos Dijsselhof in the position.

Bjørn Sibbern was appointed last December as the new CEO of SIX, owner of BME, and began his new role on January 1 of this year. As Global Head of Exchanges and member of the Executive Board of SIX, he has overseen the international exchange business of SIX since early 2024.

He has more than two decades of experience in capital markets for prestigious institutions, and among other international positions, he has worked for Nasdaq, OMX Exchanges, and as CEO of E*TRADE Bank Denmark. He is Danish, holds an Executive MBA, a Diploma in Business Administration, and a Master's Degree in Economics and Business Law from Copenhagen Business School.

Ignacio Olivares replaces Ignacio Gómez Sancha Trueba as Secretary of the Board. Olivares, who has worked at BME since 1993 and is Head Legal Spain, holds a degree in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid and a Master's Degree in Public Law.

The Board of Directors of BME is composed of Bjørn Sibbern (Chairman), Juan Flames (Chief Executive Officer), David Jiménez-Blanco (Vice-Chairman and independent Director), Marion Leslie (proprietary director), Belén Romana (independent director), Daniel Schmucki (proprietary director), Ignacio Olivares (secretary non-director) and Alejandro Díez (deputy secretary non-director).