Bitwise Selects Moorgate Benchmarks As Calculation Agent For New Crypto Innovators 30 Index

Bitwise Index Services (Bitwise), a division of Bitwise Asset Management, a leading provider of rules-based exposure to the cryptoasset space and pioneering provider of the first cryptocurrency index fund, today announced the appointment of Moorgate Benchmarks, the index company driving change, as calculation agent for the recently launched Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index, which will underly the new Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 ETF.
This innovative index provides focused exposure to companies that are building the future of the cryptoasset-enabled decentralised economy. The index is divided into two tiers: a pure-play tier composed of companies that are primarily focused on the crypto market, and a supporting tier composed of large-cap companies with diversified business interests that include at least one significant public business line focused on the crypto market.
Matt Hougan, Bitwise CIO, said: “We are extremely excited to launch the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index, given the difficulty investors have traditionally had in gaining exposure to the exciting growth in the crypto space. We are particularly happy to be using Moorgate Benchmarks as our index calculator, as they were able to move particularly fast to help us finalise the index design and bring it to market.”
Gareth Parker, Chairman and CIO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “We are delighted to be the calculator of Bitwise’s highly innovative index. Bitwise’s cryptocurrency markets expertise and our index design capabilities have resulted in a hugely interesting, tradable proxy for cryptocurrency exposure.”