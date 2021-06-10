Bitfinex Supports Bitcoin Ecosystem In Collaboration With Hodl Hodl

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, and Hodl Hodl have announced that iFinex Inc. has purchased shares in the peer-to-peer (P2P) bitcoin trading and lending platform.
As an exchange committed to supporting the bitcoin ecosystem, Bitfinex aims to further the adoption of genuine use cases for bitcoin, including exploring integrations with Hodl Hodl services. As a non-custodial platform for bitcoiners, made by bitcoiners, Hodl Hodl enables its users to undertake trading in a pure P2P fashion, without the need for a centralized third party.
“When it comes to genuine support of the bitcoin ecosystem, Bitfinex is about action rather than just words,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We hope our investment in Hodl Hodl will help grow its amazing community and support the wider digital token ecosystem.”
“We are very excited to be exploring collaboration with such an experienced and influential industry player,” said Max Kei, CEO at Hodl Hodl. “We can learn so much from the high-level expertise of the Bitfinex team. There are so many things to be excited about. Still, it is important to state that the Hodl Hodl team will stay independent and stick with our core values of building non-custodial, anonymous and bitcoin-only products.”
Bitfinex stands out as one of the few major cryptocurrency exchanges that has integrated the Lightning Network, underlining the exchange’s support for the technology and the wider bitcoin ecosystem.