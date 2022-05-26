Bitfinex Securities Ltd. Appoints Jesse Knutson As Head Of Operations

Bitfinex Securities Ltd. the tokenized securities trading platform of Bitfinex, has appointed Jesse Knutson as Head of Operations.

In his role at Bitfinex Securities, Knutson will be responsible for expanding the platform’s issuance pipeline, oversee distribution, build out its user base and work with regulators. Knutson brings a wealth of experience in the field of blockchain-based securities, having previously served as Vice President Financial Products at Blockstream.

As a regulated investment exchange in the AIFC Fintech Lab, the Bitfinex Securities platform aims to be a hub for technology startups, funds, innovative token offerings, as well as traditional companies, who are seeking funding and liquidity in the digital token economy.



Bitfinex Securities issued its debut offering earlier this year, with the launch of the Blockstream Mining Note, which raised Eur6.75m, and provides accredited investors exposure to bitcoin mining, functioning as a tokenized version of Blockstream’s institutional focused bitcoin mining business.

“I’m delighted to join Bitfinex Securities and see digital securities playing an important role in the upgrade to capital markets that will take place in the coming years,” Knutson said. “I look forward to bringing my experience to bear in a team that has the energy and expertise to disrupt the incumbent stock exchanges and securities industry.”

In Knutson’s previous role at Blockstream he was responsible for Blocksteam’s Financial Products business. Prior to joining Blockstream, Knutson held roles at global investment banks including Macquarie Group Limited and Barclays.