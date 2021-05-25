Bitfinex Pay Lets Bitfinex Users Buy With Crypto

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has enabled account holders to seamlessly make payments in digital tokens to merchants that have installed the Bitfinex Pay widget.
Bitfinex Pay, a payment technology providing online merchants with a means of receiving contactless and borderless digital token payments, is growing in popularity as a means of accepting payment
As part of Bitfinex’s commitment towards achieving mass adoption in crypto, the launch of ‘Pay with Bitfinex’ for the exchange’s growing customer base will enable increasing numbers of merchants to accept payment in crypto for goods and services.
“Almost from crypto’s very inception, Bitfinex has been a pioneer in technical innovation,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “The launch of Bitfinex Pay shows that when it comes to genuine, real-life use cases for crypto we are an exchange that is about action rather than just words. Now our growing customer base will be able to live more of their life using crypto by paying for their favourite items at outlets that have installed the Bitfinex Pay widget.”
Customers of a merchant that has integrated the payment technology simply click on the Bitfinex Pay button to be seamlessly directed to the Bitfinex payment gateway. After payment is made using a cryptocurrency accepted by the merchant, a customer will be redirected back to the merchant’s website.
The value of payments made by each customer using Bitfinex Pay is capped at US$1,000. While there are no processing fees for using Bitfinex Pay, any transaction fees incurred on the relevant blockchain will be borne by online merchants and their customers.
To get started with Bitfinex Pay, eligible merchants will first need to register for a Bitfinex account, verify the account to at least the intermediate level and apply for merchant verification. Upon successful verification, a merchant sub-account can be created. Merchants can then integrate the Bitfinex Pay widget on to their websites.
For further information, please visit Bitfinex Pay.