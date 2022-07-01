Bitfinex lists Metaverse Token APENFT (NFT) As Project Brings Art to the Masses

Bitfinex ( https://www.bitfinex.com/), a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, announced today that it will be listing APENFT (NFT), the official governance token issued by APENFT Foundation that offers digital art enthusiasts a variety of benefits.

APENFT has proclaimed that its core mission is to facilitate the creator economy and aims to promote projects that further financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse.

NFT, which serves as proof of rights on APENFT, enables holders to vote, share profits and receive NFT airdrops. NFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world's largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS).

NFT deposits and trading will provisionally open on 4/07/22, with trading pairs US Dollars (USD) and Tether tokens (USDT) available for trading on 07/07/22.

“We are delighted to welcome APENFT to our growing digital token ecosystem,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “The Non-Fungible token art space has been a source of great innovation in the digital token economy with APENFT playing a leading role in driving its development by supporting many creative projects.”

APENFT aims to make future collections available to its community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse while also collaborating with stakeholders in the traditional art world.

NFT is a decentralized digital token that is backed by the ERC-20 and TRC-20 protocols, standards used for creating and issuing smart contracts on the Ethereum and TRON networks respectively. The total supply of NFT is 999,990,000,000,000.