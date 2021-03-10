Bitfinex Launches Paper Trading For Honey Framework

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched paper trading for the Honey Framework, enabling users to test drive automated trading strategies in a simulated environment without putting real funds at risk.
Bitfinex’s launch of paper trading on the Honey Framework serves to further democratise access to sophisticated algorithmic trading tools and data that has historically been the exclusive preserve of traders at investment funds.
Users can use the Honey Framework to create custom order types or event-driven automated trading strategies in their paper trading sub-accounts. The framework, which integrates natively into the Bitfinex trading platform, also enables users to backtest market data to better inform their algorithmic trading strategies.
“We believe in the democratisation of finance and technology,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “The launch of paper trading on the Honey Framework forms part of our commitment to making powerful trading tools more accessible to the wider community. This will enable our growing customer base to explore highly sophisticated algorithmic trading strategies.”
Traders on Bitfinex are deploying algorithms on the Honey Framework to exploit rapid price fluctuations in bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading cryptocurrencies. Recently, Bitfinex has seen visitors to the Honey Framework more than triple, further underlying the growing interest in algorithmic trading. These traders are also exchanging ideas and strategies on Bitfinex Pulse, a social network tailored to meet the needs of professional crypto traders.
For additional information on the paper trading feature, please visit Bitfinex’s knowledge base: Paper Trading - test, learn and simulate trading strategies.