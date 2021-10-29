Bitfinex Launches Multiple Trading Templates

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched customisable trading templates, enabling each user to create their own unique trading experience.
Bitfinex customers can now tailor their trading portal according to their view on the market. Trading templates can be formulated to meet the specific requirements of a user, facilitating the execution of sophisticated trading strategies. Each user can choose between multiple widgets from a list of tools, including Trading Charts, Depth Charts and Bitfinex Pulse.
“We’re delighted to enable our growing user base to further tailor their trading experience according to their unique individual needs with these trading templates,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “As a platform to trade digital tokens, Bitfinex is in a class of its own and these new features bring to life the professional trading mindset.”
The exciting new feature allows users also to create multiple custom layouts, which can then be saved and used across various trading pairs, allowing access to faster analysis when trading. Users can start creating their own bespoke trading views on Bitfinex now: https://trading.bitfinex.com/template