Bitfinex Launches Global Grid Trading Competition

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has unveiled the Global Grid Trading Competition, allowing eligible users to deploy grid trading bots and compete for a top prize of 2,500 Tether tokens (USDt).
From 21/01/21 11:00 AM UTC to 21/02/21 11:00 AM UTC, eligible Bitfinex users who are among the top 100 participants by aggregate valid trading volume on their BitUniverse accounts can claim the following prizes:
- 1st - 2,500 USDt
- 2nd - 2,000 USDt
- 3rd - 1,500 USDt
- 4th to 10th - 800 USDt
- 11th to 50th - 335 USDt
- 51st to 100th - 200 USDt
“We’re pleased to launch this competition to allow our users to explore the many possibilities offered by grid trading bots,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “Grid trading bots can offer an additional tool for our users to further enhance and optimise their trading strategies.”
Interested users must first sign up for the Global Grid Trading Competition here. Users must also download a third-party app, BitUniverse, and register for a BitUniverse account, subject to agreeing to BitUniverse’s terms and conditions.
In addition, eligible participants can also earn rewards in two other sub-competitions. Users who import their Bitfinex API into the BitUniverse App* and create their first grid trading bot on BitUniverse can earn 50 USDt. Furthermore, participants who share a picture of the trading profits of their bots in the Bitfinex Telegram group (https://t.me/bitfinex) once a day for five consecutive days can earn 5 USDt.
Full details of Competition are available at: Global Grid Trading Competition. The General Rules for Competition and the Competition Description will govern in the case of any discrepancy with this post. This Competition is only available to users who are at least 18 years of age and are not a Prohibited Person as defined in the Bitfinex Terms of Service.
* All deposits, activities, and users are subject at all times to all of the terms of service in effect on Bitfinex. U.S. persons are not permitted to use Bitfinex or any of its services.
*The BitUniverse App is not operated by Bitfinex and this is not an endorsement.