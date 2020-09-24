Bitfinex Kicks Off Trading Competition With US$25,000 Ultra (UOS) Up For Grabs

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital asset trading platform, has unveiled its latest trading competition, enabling users to test their trading skills with Ultra (UOS) and win prizes of up to US$10,000.
The trading competition, aptly dubbed #GameOnUltra, will run from 25/09/20 at 02:00:01 PM UTC to 07/10/20 at 01:59:59 PM UTC. The top 10 traders by trading volume on UOS pairs during the competition period will be eligible to win prizes from a total prize pool of US$25,000 UOS.
“We’re pleased to kick off this trading competition for our UOS users,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “#GameOnUltra perfectly illustrates our continued support for UOS in their journey to put power back into the hands of players and game developers.”
This competition is only available to users who are at least 18 years of age and are eligible, as defined in the General Rules for Competition. Reward tokens will be deposited into the winners’ Exchange wallets. The Competition Description can be found here.
If you are eligible to participate in the #GameOnUltra trading competition, you’ll need to create a sub-account and mark it for this competition. To create a competition sub-account, you should take the following steps: log in to your account, navigate to the Sub-Account section, create a new sub-account that you wish to set up for this competition, enable this sub-account for the public leaderboard, and select Competition: #GameOnUltra from the drop-down box.