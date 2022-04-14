Bitfinex Enables Deposits And Withdrawals For Tether tokens (USDt) On Kusama

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has enabled its users to deposit and withdraw Tether tokens (USDt) on Kusama, a scalable network of specialized blockchains.
The launch of USDt on Kusama will further expand its reach to ten different chains including Ethereum as it cements its position as the largest stablecoin by market capitalization. Kusama is built using Substrate, an off-the-shelf blockchain solution from
"With USDt available on Kusama, it opens up another highly progressive blockchain to tether token holders,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “Kusama has a vibrant ecosystem of projects testing and innovating ideas that have the potential to make significant contributions to the emerging Web3 paradigm.”
USDt is supported by numerous e-commerce platforms and payment gateways, and already provides faster payment as compared to credit and debit cards, and traditional payment s
Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for crypto trading
