Bitfinex Enables Customers To Trade At Optimum Speed With Launch Of FIX Gateway

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched a Financial Information eXchange (FIX) gateway, the message routing service using the FIX protocol that enables high-speed connectivity to the exchange, amid a surge in demand for high-speed connectivity among the exchange’s growing user base.
FIX is a language used extensively by institutional customers and trading platforms to communicate trade information. The non-proprietary, free and open standard is constantly being developed to support evolving business and regulatory needs, and is used by thousands of firms every day to complete millions of transactions.
Bitfinex’s launch of a FIX Gateway will enable institutional customers to use their existing FIX infrastructure in order to connect to the Bitfinex platform. The introduction of FIX will prevent bottlenecks on the platform, particularly during episodes of high levels of volatility, thereby enhancing overall levels of latency and performance on the platform.
“Bitfinex has a growing footprint among institutional customers and we anticipate a ready uptake of our new FIX Gateway,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “The FIX Gateway is robust, offering the lowest latency. This builds upon the high-speed infrastructure that the exchange already has put in place to provide users of the platform with an optimum, high-performance trading experience.”
The FIX Protocol language is comprised of a series of messaging specifications used in trade communications. Originally developed to support shares trading in conventional financial markets in the pre-trade and trade environment, it is now experiencing rapid expansion into the post-trade space, supporting straight-through processing (STP) from indications of interest (IOI) to allocations and confirmations.
Bitfinex is leveraging its position as a one-stop shop for digital token trading offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 10x leverage.
