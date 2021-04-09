Bitfinex Derivatives To Launch Tether Gold/bitcoin (XAUTF0:BTCF0) Perpetual Swap

Bitfinex Derivatives* offers a derivatives platform accessible through Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform. Bitfinex Derivatives has today announced the launch of a perpetual contract for Tether Gold/bitcoin (XAUTF0:BTCF0).
Tether Gold/bitcoin (XAUTF0:BTCF0) went live on 9/4/21 at 12:00 PM BST. The contract will offer users up to 100x leverage and will be settled in bitcoin.
“We anticipate a ready uptake for this Tether Gold bitcoin perpetual contract,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives. “This offering is available to sophisticated traders for the purposes of hedging and managing risk.”
Bitfinex Derivatives platform and products are only available in eligible jurisdictions, and are exclusive to verified users.
*The derivatives platform is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives in this press release are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.
*All deposits, activities, and users are subject at all times to all of the terms of service in effect on Bitfinex. U.S. persons are not permitted to use Bitfinex or any of its services.