Bitfinex Adds Tether Tokens (USDt), Euro Trading Pair

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has added Tether tokens both USDt and EURt to the suite of tokens available for trading.
From 18/12/20 at 9:30 AM UTC, users can trade USDt, EURt. Users can also trade EURt with fiat currencies, US Dollars (EURt/USD) and euros (EURt/EUR).
“This new trading pair allows our users to trade EURt with crypto’s most liquid, stable and popular stablecoin,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We anticipate great interest among our user base in this new trading pair.”
The market capitalization of USDt currently stands at US$20 billion, underlying the increasing dominance of the most popular, liquid and innovative stablecoin. The market capitalization of EURt is currently €40 million.
USDt performs a pivotal role within the digital token ecosystem, with many digital token spot exchanges now denominating pairs in USDt rather than bitcoin. USDt is also increasingly being used in remittances and innovative projects in the digital token ecosystem, including those in the nascent space of decentralised finance (DeFi).