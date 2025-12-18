Bitcoin Security Provider Wizardsardine Partners With Resolvr To Insure Self-Custodied Bitcoin - Strategic Partnership With Resolvr Enables Organisations To Access Insurance For Self-Custodied Bitcoin For The First Time

Wizardsardine, the Bitcoin security provider, has partnered with insurance specialist Resolvr, for an integration that allows its Liana Business Bitcoin self-custody customers to access Bitcoin-denominated insurance.

The integration of Liana’s secure, governance-ready Bitcoin custody with Resolvr and their BDIC™ (Bitcoin Denominated Insurance Collaborative) insurance marketplace enables organisations to turn on insurance for their bitcoin holdings in true self-custody, an industry first. This integration is designed for enterprises, funds, and regulated entities that require compliance-aligned self-custody but have faced internal barriers over perceived risk of loss.

Until now, Bitcoin insurance has been largely limited to custodial providers that pool client assets, creating centralised risk. The Liana Business BDIC™ integration challenges that model; by simplifying the process for organisations to hold their own keys while accessing insurance coverage, paying premiums in bitcoin, and receiving on-chain payouts if a covered loss occurs.

The partnership brings together complementary risk-management capabilities. Wizardsardine’s Liana Business platform provides the self-custody infrastructure that enables organisations to hold bitcoin with verifiable ownership, auditability, governance, and secure recovery. Meanwhile Resolvr’s BDIC™ insurance marketplace connects Liana Business directly to regulated insurance carriers offering Bitcoin-denominated policies. The BDIC™ platform enables seamless policy issuance, premium collection and bitcoin-denominated claims settlement, creating a bridge between traditional insurance infrastructure and the Bitcoin economy.

Expanding on the partnership, Kevin Loaec, Chief Executive Officer at Wizardsardine, said: “Custodians concentrate billions in Bitcoin value in one place and call it security, but that’s exactly what makes them risky and uninsurable. When risk is centralised, one mistake, one policy failure, or one insider threat can bring the whole system down. With Liana, we flip that model on its head. Instead, businesses hold their own keys, their own bitcoin, and now, for the first time thanks to Resolvr, they can access insurance services too. Liana’s architecture minimises the risk of loss through time-locked recovery; ensures organisations remain in full control of their funds, and removes the counterparty risk that has made bitcoin insurance impractical until now.”

Aaron Daniel, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Resolvr added: “Liana's self-custody model proves what we've always believed: the future of Bitcoin insurance isn't about custodians holding keys: it's about insurance markets providing coverage wherever Bitcoin lives. Our BDIC™ marketplace connects Bitcoin holders directly to global insurance capacity through embedded, wallet-neutral integrations. With BDIC™, organizations using Liana now get what custodial solutions never could: true ownership of both their bitcoin and their insurance. We are proud to put insurance on the Bitcoin standard through our marketplace.”