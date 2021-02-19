Bitcoin Hits USD1 Trillion In Market Value As Price Goes Above USD55,000: Market Commentary, From Paolo Ardoino, CTO Bitfinex

“Bitcoin’s market cap has reached the US$1 trillion mark for the first time ever. This is one more important milestone for the king of crypto. As the price surges above US$53,000, bitcoin seems impervious to the barrage of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) waged against the industry. Crypto is the epitome of anti-fragile. Tether tokens (USDt) play a pivotal role in the underlying strength and liquidity of the ecosystem." said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.
"Bitcoin was created as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. The disintermediated quality is fundamental to its unique properties as a decentralized form of digital cash. Bitcoin was built by and on communities of developers, miners and retail investors. While interest from institutions has helped consolidate its role as digital gold, its future depends on the continued success and support of its communities of interest.”