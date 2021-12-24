Bitcoin futures Exchange Traded Notes Are Listed At AIX

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”) is pleased to announce the listing of new exchange-traded notes – iX Bitcoin Exchange Traded Notes (“Notes”) with the shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (“BITO”) as the underlying asset. The Issuer of the Notes is iX Bitcoin SPC Limited, a Special Purpose Company (“SPC”) with the sole assets represented by shares in BITO – one of the largest funds tracking the performance of bitcoin futures.
Renat Bekturov, CEO of the AIX, commented:
“The new exchange traded notes introduced on AIX shall give local Kazakh investors an opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios and have an access to the most in-demand cryptocurrency. Our target is to broaden the line of products available to investors, so they can construct investment portfolios suitable for their level of risk appetite.”
Raiffeisenbank has been appointed as a Bank-Custodian to ensure the safekeeping of the underlying assets with CROWE Kazakhstan to serve as an auditing firm. Market Making of Notes at AIX shall be exercised by the Renaissance Capital.