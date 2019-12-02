BISX Q3 Statistical Report 2019

BISX is pleased to announce its BISX All-Share Index and trading statistics for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 with comparison to the same period of 2018.
BISX ALL SHARE INDEX
For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 2,171.36 this represented a year to date increase of 61.95 or 2.94%. By comparison for the nine-month period ending September 28, 2018 the BISX All-Share Index closed at 1,964.04 this represented a year to date decrease of 99.53 or 4.82%. The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities.
As at September 30, 2019 the market was comprised of 19 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.983 Billion. In addition, there were 8 preference shares with a market capitalization of $277 Million and 13 bonds with a face value of $513 Million.
MARKET CAPITAL
Over the 3-year period 2017 to 2019, the market value of all securities listed on BISX has shown an increase from 2017 – 2019, as indicated by the chart below:
COMPARISON OF BISX ALL SHARE INDEX TO INTERNATIONAL INDICES
Over the 9-month period January 2 to September 30, 2019, some international equity markets have experienced increases as indicated by the chart below:
TRADING VOLUMES AND VALUES
Trading volume for the nine-month period January 2, 2019 to September 28, 2019 was 5,934,256
shares for a value of $28,927,245.16. By comparison, trading volume for the nine-month period January 1, 2018 to September 28, 2018 was 7,211,268 shares for a value of $35,480,614.86.
Trading volume for the three-month period July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 was 1,478,146 shares for a value of $7,058,425.96. By comparison, trading volume for the three-month period July 1, 2018 to September 28, 2018 was 3,343,087 shares for a value of $13,346,815.61.
AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME AND VALUE
For the nine-month period from January 2, 2019 to September 30, 2019, the average volume per trading day was 31,806 shares for a value of $155,687.59. By comparison, for the nine-month period from January 2, 2018 to September 28, 2018, the average volume per trading day was 38,501 shares for an average value of $188,800.91.
SHARE VOLUME AND VALUE LEADERS (NINE MONTH PERIOD)
The top five share volume leaders on BISX for the nine-month period January 2, 2019 to September 30, 2019 with their contribution to total traded volume displayed as a percentage were:
The top five share value leaders for the nine-month period January 2, 2019 to September 30, 2019 with their contribution to total traded value displayed as a percentage were:
SHARE VOLUME AND VALUE LEADERS (THREE MONTH PERIOD)
The top five share volume leaders on BISX for the three-month period July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 with their contribution to total traded volume displayed as a percentage were:
The top five share value leaders for the three-month period July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 with their contribution to total traded value displayed as a percentage were: