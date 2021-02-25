Bison Trails Launches Polkadot Indexer, A New API For Accessing Polkadot And Kusama Blockchain Data

Bison Trails, the premier blockchain infrastructure platform-as-a-service company, announced today the launch of Polkadot Indexer, a new API that will enable developers, analytics companies and institutions to efficiently access and query data from the Polkadot and Kusama blockchains.
With the Polkadot community growing globally, the new Polkadot Indexer API will offer Bison Trails customers a robust and efficient way to access alternate views of blockchain data, track relevant trends, and uncover insights to optimize participation and application performance with fewer requests to their nodes.
”Polkadot’s unique infrastructure makes it a great candidate for developers to build dApps and other robust applications. With growing adoption from participants and developers, we saw a critical need for better indexing. Our Polkadot Indexer reduces the overhead of querying nodes and makes building great applications on top of Polkadot, and other Substrate networks like Kusama, even easier,” said Aaron Henshaw, CTO of Bison Trails.
Bison Trails’ Polkadot Indexer lends itself to a number of use cases for institutions and developers:
- Wallets, exchanges, custodians, staking-as-a-service providers, and professional validators can use the Indexer to share transactions and balance information with their customers.
- Data aggregators and blockchain analytics firms can use the Indexer to gather data around significant events and get a better understanding of underlying causes.
- Developers who build applications on Polkadot and Kusama can access blockchain data with unprecedented speed to build their applications faster.
“Efficient access to data and insights is the foundation of participation and building successful blockchain applications,” said Joe Lallouz, CEO of Bison Trails. “Our new Polkadot Indexer enables teams to uncover critical data and insights faster than ever while saving engineering time and resources from having to build and maintain indexing applications in-house.”