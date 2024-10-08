BISON Launches Insured And “Made In Germany” Staking Offer

Phased roll-out of Ethereum (ETH) staking at BISON starts today

BISON customers can stake from as little as 0.005 ETH and earn weekly rewards

BISON leverages security by partnering with German companies, including Munich Re for staking insurance

BISON, the award-winning retail trading platform of Boerse Stuttgart Group, starts the phased rollout of its insured staking offering today, providing clients with access to simple, reliable, and secure Ethereum staking. With this new feature, BISON customers can participate in staking from as little as 0.005 ETH and earn weekly rewards. Staking rewards are received by supporting the Ethereum network to achieve consensus or validate transactions.

In introducing staking, BISON has partnered with reputable and reliable firms based in Germany: Munich Re, a world-leading provider of reinsurance, primary insurance, and insurance-related risk solutions, and Staking Facilities, a renowned German staking provider. This offering integrates an innovative staking insurance developed specifically for BISON in collaboration with Munich Re, which covers the main risk of slashing. This insurance thus protects against losses due to technical failures, operator errors, or fraud that could result in the loss of part of or all the staked ETH.

The introduction of staking responds to high demand from BISON customers. “With the introduction of staking at BISON, our customers now can make their cryptocurrencies work for them and generate passive income. Investors benefit from a simple and secure staking solution that was developed in collaboration with renowned German partners. The advantages of staking with BISON include low minimum amounts, fiduciary custody by BaFin-licensed Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody GmbH, and innovative staking insurance,” says Dr Ulli Spankowski, CEO and co-founder of BISON.

Staking with BISON is initially available in the mobile app for users residing in Germany and will be rolled out gradually through app stores. The annual percentage rate (APR) for Ethereum staking is currently between 2 and 5 percent, set variably by the blockchain protocol. BISON plans to expand the range of cryptocurrencies available for staking.

You can find more information about BISON's staking services here.