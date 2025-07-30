BISON Expands Its Portfolio Again And Now Offers Over 30 Cryptocurrencies - Six New Coins At BISON: Focus On Innovation, Community, And Real-World Applications

BISON, the crypto trading platform for retail investors operated by Boerse Stuttgart Group, will add six more cryptocurrencies to its offering starting at the end of July. Users will be able to trade Lido DAO (LDO), Binance Coin (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), Ondo (ONDO), Pepe (PEPE), and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) - easily, securely, and without any trading fees, as always.

“This expansion reflects the growing interest in innovative projects that are shaping the crypto market across a range of sectors. These six new coins were carefully selected by our expert teams based on market capitalization, regulatory compliance, secure custody, and our users’ needs,” explains Benjamin Kruk, CPO and Head of BISON. “Our goal is to give users access to relevant cryptocurrencies in a regulated and reliable environment. Security, transparency, and ease of use remain our top priorities.”

Overview of the new coins:

Lido DAO (LDO): Governance token of the leading liquid staking platform on Ethereum. Users receive liquid stTokens in return for staked ETH - a key component in the DeFi space.

Governance token of the leading liquid staking platform on Ethereum. Users receive liquid stTokens in return for staked ETH - a key component in the DeFi space. Binance Coin (BNB): Native token of one of the world’s largest crypto ecosystems, featuring its own blockchain and central utility within the Binance universe.

Native token of one of the world’s largest crypto ecosystems, featuring its own blockchain and central utility within the Binance universe. Avalanche (AVAX): Highly scalable Layer-1 blockchain with innovative subnet technology and a strong focus on DeFi and NFT applications.

Highly scalable Layer-1 blockchain with innovative subnet technology and a strong focus on DeFi and NFT applications. Ondo (ONDO): Governance token of the Ondo Finance platform, which provides tokenized access to real-world assets like bonds and investment funds.

Governance token of the Ondo Finance platform, which provides tokenized access to real-world assets like bonds and investment funds. Pepe (PEPE): One of the most popular memecoins, known for its strong community, wide reach, and recently launched Layer-2 solution “Pepe Unchained.”

One of the most popular memecoins, known for its strong community, wide reach, and recently launched Layer-2 solution “Pepe Unchained.” NEAR Protocol (NEAR): Developer-friendly Layer-1 blockchain focused on AI integration and chain abstraction. Known for low transaction costs and high scalability.

32 cryptocurrencies securely and easily tradable in a fully regulated environment All newly added cryptocurrencies will be traded on BISON under the same conditions as the existing portfolio: there are no trading fees - only the standard market-based spread. Assets are held in custody by Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody GmbH, a regulated subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group. It was the first German crypto custodian to receive a MiCAR license and is based in Germany. “Especially when it comes to speculative assets like cryptocurrencies, a reliable trading platform is essential. BISON stands for secure crypto trading made in Germany with vetted coins, transparent pricing, and a platform trusted by more than 960,000 users,” adds Kruk.